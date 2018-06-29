Columbia public schools celebrate with Partners in Education

COLUMBIA - Columbia public schools started its Friday morning with the 31st Annual Partners In Education Celebration Breakfast.

Partners in Education works in schools to help connect students and enhance their success once they enter the business world.

The organization said on its website that it's looking to get students engaged within their community and foster a better understanding of the public school system within the Columbia Community.

The group connects local youths to businesses within the community such as hospitals, banks, and veterinarians to increase their opportunities.