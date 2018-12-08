Columbia Public Schools CFO resigns after being charged with financial crimes

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' chief financial officer resigned "for personal reasons," weeks after she was accused of a felony, receiving stolen property, in St. Louis.

According to court documents, Anna Munson made unauthorized withdrawals totalling $17,500 from the band booster club at Marquette High School from 2015-2016. She was treasurer at the time.

A probable cause statement said Munson also wrote a $1,000 check to herself and made credit/debit purchases that were not legitimate.

CPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman did not reference the case when announcing Munson's resignation, saying she "has done a wonderful job for our district. We respect her privacy and wish her well."

Stiepleman said he asked Heather McArthur to serve as CPS's interim CFO and oversee the business services department.

" We are confident in Heather McArthur’s knowledge and abilities to fulfill the role of CFO as we near the end of the school year and our regular fiscal year," CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.