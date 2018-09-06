Columbia Public Schools Hire Hundreds for New Year

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced Wednesday that the district has hired 206 new employees to serve on its staff for the 2013-2014 school year.

The new class of CPS employees includes 98 new teachers and 16 percent of the new staffers have more than ten years of experience. Of the new hires, 31 come from out of state, representing 14 different states.

The first day of class in Columbia is Aug. 20.