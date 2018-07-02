Columbia Public Schools Hold Second World Cafe Meeting

COLUMBIA - Members of the community are invited to attend a public forum, called the World Cafe: A Conversation About the Achievement Gap, on Thursday, May 26, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Stoney Creek Inn, 2601 S. Providence Road.

In November, Columbia Public Schools held a similar forum. More than 300 community members gathered last fall to discuss the issues and challenges surrounding the achievement gap. As a result of the first meeting, seven committees were formed to dig deeper into the issue.

The seven work groups are seeking feedback on their work from the past few months during Thursdays meeting. The workgroups include: early childhood education, parent/community education and involvement, health care and nutrition, transportation, housing and mobility, schools, economic development/employment, and before and after school support.

Those wishing to attend Thursday's meeting are asked to RSVP to Columbia Public Schools at (573) 214-3960 or by e-mail at mdelgado@columbia.k12.mo.us.

More information on the workgroups and the process can be found at the Columbia Public Schools website.