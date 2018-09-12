Columbia Public Schools Honors Outstanding Educators

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools annonunced the recipients of its Columbia Fund for Academic Excellence Award Friday.

The educators were surprised at work Friday morning by the district administrative team. The administrators, who called themselves the "prize patrol," traveled from building to building on a school bus driven by Deputy Superintendent Nick Boren.

The annual award recognizes educators through the Columbia Fund for Academic Exellence.

The program was started by Jeanne Lewis and her late husband Ray in 1979 and has continued through donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. Any educator in the district may be nominated for the award by coworkers, parents, or students. A committee reviews aplications and chooses the winners.

The following educators are the recipients of the award this year.

Outstanding Elementary Educator (Grades Pre-K to 2): Brian Rehg, Parkade Elementary School

Outstanding Elementary Educator (Grades 3 to 5): Jill Walters, Derby Ridge Elementary School

Outstanding Middle/Junior High Educator: Anna Osborn, Jefferson Junior High School

Outstanding Senior High Educator: Robin Stover, Rock Bridge High School

Outstanding Educator in a Specialized Area: Debbie Flores, District-wide Special Education

Outstanding Beginning Teacher: Chelsea Foster, Oakland Junior High School

Outstanding Administrator: Beverly Borduin, Grant Elementary School ­

A banquet will be held for the selected educators at the Peachtree Conference Center on Thursday, April 14. Radio personality David Lile will be speaking. Each honoree will receive $1,200 and an engraved silver tray.