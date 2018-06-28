Columbia Public Schools hosts Jump Start Day before school year

COLUMBIA - Another school year is on the horizon and Columbia Public Schools is trying to make the transition between schools easier for new middle and high school students.

Columbia Public Schools is holding its 'Jump Start Day' for incoming sixth and ninth graders Monday.

The event is held the day before school officially starts to get students acquainted to their new school and teachers.

Students will be able to meet their classmates, go over their schedule, tour the building, and get oriented with all of their new classes.

Some schools are also holding pep rallies and handing out free school shirts to students who attend.

Middle schools will be meeting Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., and high schools will be meeting from 8:55 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

High schools will also be offering lunch to students.

Rock Bridge High School said it will be having a free picnic this year as well as having a showcase from the Columbia Area Career Center.

Schools said students need to bring their schedules with them for the orientation.

The district said busses will be running their normal schedules Monday to pick students up.

To find school bus stop locations and times for the 2015 school year, you can click here or call the Student Transportation of America office at (573) 214-3860.