Columbia Public Schools Increase Enrollment

COLUMBIA - Superintendent Chris Belcher announced Thursday that total enrollment for the city school district has increased by 512 students.

In a media release by Belcher, he states that the number of increased students is unofficial and that the official enrollment will be counted on the last Wednesday of September as required by the state.

He also states that new registrations are expected to continue over the next several days.

Below is the enrollment numbers for Columbia Public Schools by school and grade.

Columbia Enrollment by School and Grade