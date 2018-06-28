Columbia Public Schools Looking to Approve $50 Million Bond

COLUMBIA - Voters will decide whether or not to approve and move forward with a $50 million dollar bond proposed for new school construction Tuesday.

Residents in the Columbia Public School district would be affected by the bond cost. The proposal would require an increase in property taxes by 4 cents per $100. This works out to about a dollar per month for the average Columbia household.

Superintendent Chris Belcher says the bond could be used toward building a new elementary school in east Columbia. The new school would cost an estimated $28.6 million and hold 650 students.

The rest of the money would go to a variety of other projects, including $14.5 million which would be used for existing building improvements.

The proposal will require 57 percent of the vote to pass.

Currently Columbia Public Schools enrolls 17,905 students, with expectations of that number growing by 1,000 over the next five years.

Superintendent Belcher says the bond is necessary to keep up with the expanding school district.