Columbia Public Schools looks at elementary school boundaries

COLUMBIA - About 40 people gathered at Smithton Middle School Wednesday evening to hear about the proposed new boundary lines for six of Columbia's public elementary schools.

The proposed boundary lines will determine who will attend the new elementary school being built at Scott Boulevard and Highway KK. Incorporating those students would change the boundary areas for the six surrounding schools.

Fairview, Grant, Mill Creek, Paxton Keeley, Rock Bridge, and Russell Boulevard elementary schools are included in the proposed boundary changes.

At the meeting, the members of the committee printed large maps of the proposed and current boundary areas at different stations where families later filled out an exit survey.

Committee members held their first forum Tuesday evening at Gentry Middle School and said they have seen positive results from the survey.

"We've had great feedback from the community so far, but we would like to be able to do is collect all the feedback, take it back to our committee meetings so that we could work together as a community to have the best possible outcome for all of our students in Columbia Public Schools," said Ben Tilley, Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education.

The committee said this is just preliminary work and will make a decision at a future date after going through feedback.