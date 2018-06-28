Columbia Public Schools MAP Scores Show Improvements, Shortfalls

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) results Thursday, August 4.

The results concluded that student's results were at an all time high in mathmatics and communication art scores have remained consistent with the scores from last year.

Grades 5 and 7 exceeded in communication arts while students in 5 and 8 grades exceeded states results in math and science.

One school in the district made the cut for No Child Left Behind, and that was Grant Elementary. 82% of schools in the nation did not make the adequate yearly progress.

Superintendent Chris Belcher said, "Given the continuing budget reductions, reductions in employees and resources, we are pleased with the results. It is credit to the students, teachers, staff, and families who worked hard throughout the year."

Below are documents provided by CPS. Graphs displaying MAP score distributions start on page 3.

MAP-AYP News Release 2011