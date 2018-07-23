Columbia Public Schools now offering dinner at high schools

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is now offering evening dinner for high school students staying after school for clubs, athletics or special events, according to Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark.

She said the meal service is available from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and may differ on Fridays. The menu is composed of items students have voted as favorites.

The hot meal will cost $2.90 and individual and a la carte options will also be available. Students can pay for the meal with cash or charge it to a student meal account. The meals also qualify for free or reduced pricing, according to Baumstark.