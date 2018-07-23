Columbia Public Schools now offering dinner at high schools
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is now offering evening dinner for high school students staying after school for clubs, athletics or special events, according to Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark.
She said the meal service is available from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and may differ on Fridays. The menu is composed of items students have voted as favorites.
The hot meal will cost $2.90 and individual and a la carte options will also be available. Students can pay for the meal with cash or charge it to a student meal account. The meals also qualify for free or reduced pricing, according to Baumstark.
More News
Grid
List
The website for a tour company whose boat capsized in Missouri says the business is offering to pay for medical... More >>
in
BRANSON (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker says an investigation needs to play out before decisions are made about how to... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A nail salon manager has been convicted of setting a fire that killed two firefighters... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri landowners can now apply to the USDA's National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to cut hay on... More >>
in
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Researchers at the alma mater of Dr. Seuss say the furry orange protagonist of "The Lorax"... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. sales of existing homes fell 0.6 percent in June, the third straight monthly decline, as higher... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation has signed the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking (TLAHT) pledge. The... More >>
in
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man's feud with his grandmother turned into a bizarre and deadly weekend confrontation that ended... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of tumult, Pentagon official Robert Wilkie is expected to become secretary of Veterans Affairs when... More >>
in
TORONTO (AP) — A man walked along a Toronto street firing a handgun into restaurants and cafes, shooting 14 people... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado happened in Camden County early Friday morning. At 4:32am, a... More >>
in
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it is planning to raise a duck boat that sank in... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area passengers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia mom said she almost got on the duck boat that capsized on Table Rock Lake with... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After eight years serving in the Missouri House of Representatives, Rep. Gail McCann Beatty's, D-Kansas City, resignation... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - This recreational lake was just five spots shy of being the most dangerous place to... More >>
in
BRANSON (AP) — A memorial service is scheduled for the people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri residents may see a limited elk hunt in 2020 if the state's elk herd continues to... More >>
in