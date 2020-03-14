Columbia Public Schools plan to stay open, works on prevention plans

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools plan to be in session Monday, but will provide district families with another update Monday.

In an email sent to school families, the district is continuing to monitor the status of the coronavirus in Missouri and is working on prevention plans and alternative instruction options for students if closure becomes necessary.

The district said right now it is focusing on sanitation efforts like keeping high-touch areas clean and lunch areas sanitized.