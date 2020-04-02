Columbia Public Schools providing meals to students from busses

By: Claire Bradshaw, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - This is the first week Columbia Public Schools is delivering meals for students as school is held at home.

The service, called Grab-and-Go, provides students in high-need areas of Columbia with a daily meal. 

Busses deliver to over 80 scheduled locations and students can come and pick up a sack. It is not school specific, instead it is neighborhood specific. Students can go to the location closest to them.

Meals include a breakfast item like a granola bar, fruit, milk and a lunch item like a PB&J.

CPS parent Ashley Malorin brought her kids up to Parkade Elementary to grab sacks for the day. She said the program does good for the community and gives kids a reason to get out of the house.

"We're not going to any stores or grocery stores, so it's nice to get a school lunch, and they get fresh fruit and fresh vegetables and something other than a frozen pizza," Malorin said.

She is practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic and sees the need for this service.

"I think this is great because I think there are a lot of kids, families, who aren't going to have access to food and be able to get out or are scared to get out," Malorin said.

CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said even though it's the second day of the service, things are running smoothly so far.

To see the daily menu and delivery locations, click here.

