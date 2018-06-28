Columbia Public Schools Raises Tax Levy





The district held a public meeting to get input before the Thursday decision. Along with the tax levy increase, the board kept its debt service at $0.8019 per $100 of assessed property. That means in total, the district expects property owners to pay about $28 more per $100,000 of assessed value at tax time. That means a property owner who owns county-appraised property worth $150,000 would pay an additional $42.04 a year.





Columbia voters decided in 2003 that the school board could raise and lower tax levy rates to a cap of $4.5356 per $100 of assessed valuation. State inflation levels required that cap to hold at $4.53.

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School Board met Thursday morning to decide on a new tax levy. The district raised it from $3.9698 per $100 assessed property value to $4.1173.