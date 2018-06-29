Columbia Public Schools Ready for Tornadoes

COLUMBIA - The spring weather brings tornadoes sweeping across the nation, but the Columbia Public School District says its teachers are ready to keep students safe in case of an emergency.

Michelle Baumstark, a spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools, says the district sent out a letter to parents informing them of the procedures used by teachers to take care of their students in the case of a tornado. She said after the news of the tornado in Oklahoma, the district wanted to make sure parents knew the schools are doing what they can to be able to keep students safe.

"We were getting a lot of questions this morning, and we really wanted to be proactive and let parents know how Columbia public schools deal with such a situation," Baumstark said.

She said the schools all have different areas away from windows that are safe for the children to go to in the case of an emergency.