Columbia Public Schools receive $20,000 to fund science, math, art

COLUMBIA – 3M presented the Columbia Public School district with a $20,000 check on Monday to fund educational programs including science, art and math.

CPS Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark said the funds will support the district’s science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, activities for all of CPS and the STEAM Bus.

The STEAM Bus is an approach for students to learn about science, technology, the arts and mathematics by using critical thinking and creating dialogue between students and teachers.

The STEAM Bus travels between all CPS elementary schools and allows for hands on learning and problem-based learning. The bus brings activities like robotics and math with Legos to the classroom.

3M announced the funding at its Partner in Education school, Shepard Boulevard Elementary.