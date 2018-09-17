Columbia Public Schools Shuffle Teachers

COLUMBIA -Some teachers in Columbia got assigned to a new school on Tuesday. The new assignments come as school officials get set to open Battle High School in the fall of 2013.

Along with a new high school, changes will be made to the current middle school and junior high system. Middle schools will serve students in 6th-8th grade, leaving the high schools to serve students in 9th-12th grade.

In December, Columbia Public Schools began asking teachers their preferences, in an electronic survey.

Letters including information on the teacher's status for the 2013-2014 school year, have been signed and should be sent out in the next few days.