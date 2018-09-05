Columbia Public Schools Signs Uniform Contract

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public School District developed a contract that provides the athletic department with new uniforms.

The uniforms will be supplied through Nill Brothers of Kansas City.

The contract requires Columbia Public Schools to wear Adidas uniforms exclusively.

Columbia Public Schools have worked with Nill Brothers in the past and the contract would create a benefit for the schools and the student athletes.

"I really felt like there were a lot of advantages to putting a contract like this one in place. Cost savings, creating equity, just the opportunities that would create for official spirit wear and rebaters in the futur. Consistency among all of our uniforms," says community relations coordinator Michelle Baumstark.

According to Director of Columbia Public Schools Business Services Linda Quinley, the district waited for approval from all of the schools' coaching staff before finalizing the deal.

The commitment of the contract results in a free product signing bonus of $20,000 for the years of 2011-2012 and $32,000 for 2012-2013.