Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Considering Retirement

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Chris Belcher sent an email to employees Tuesday, Dec. 10 announcing he is considering retirement at the end of the school year.

"I want to share with you an option I am considering. I am currently eligible for retirement (and then some) and am considering retiring at the end of this school year or the end of next school year. I have not made a decision yet. I want to be open about my decision-making process as I consider this and other opportunities that may be available to me," Belcher said. "Columbia Public Schools is a great place to work and I have enjoyed my time as superintendent. This will be a difficult decision for me."

Columbia Public Schools Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark said Belcher has not made a decision and he is still the superintendent.