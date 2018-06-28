Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Retires

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools held a retirement reception for Superintendent Chris Belcher Friday.

Belcher has served as superintendent for the past five years and will step down from his position starting July 1. He will work at the University of Missouri.

Belcher gave a speech at the reception and thanked his co-workers and talked about his proudest accomplishments during his time as superintendent. Belcher said he is proud of all the improvements that took place during his tenure.

"I can tell you the last five have been the most busy, demanding, brutal, five years that I have ever loved. I mean, we did a lot here in five years. I knew that when I took the job. We had to build a new high school, we had to reorganize the secondary school system, we had to change boundaries, we had to shuffle staff. We just did a lot of stuff in five years and we did it with great success," Belcher said.

Peter Stiepleman, the assistant superintendent of elementary education, will replace Belcher as the next superintendent of Columbia Public Schools.