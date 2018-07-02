Columbia Public Schools to administer opioid overdose drug Narcan to adults

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will apply the Narcan administration policy to adults now after approving it for students last month. The district has ordered Narcan kits for high school nurses and safety and security directors to administer in the event someone is experiencing an opioid overdose.

Columbia Public Schools is still waiting for the kits to arrive. Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark says many agencies in the community requested kits. Baumstark said designated individuals will begin training as soon as the Narcan arrives.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 900 people in Missouri died from opioid or heroin overdose last year. The department is working with state agencies, local health departments, hospitals and law enforcement to combat the opioid crisis.

Naloxone, or known by its brand name as Narcan, is used to prevent overdose deaths through blocking the opioid’s effects. It is administered by injection or through the nose.

With the CPS policy change, schools can administer the rescue drug to students or adults if needed.

Opioid summits are scheduled around the state. The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services invites the community to attend the Missouri Opioid Summit on Nov. 29 in Columbia.