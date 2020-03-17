Columbia Public Schools to cancel classes starting Wednesday

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will cancel classes starting Wednesday, March 18.

In an e-mail to families and staff Monday, district leaders said they plan to reopen on April 13, but will monitor the situation and adjust plans if necessary.

Among the issues the district is working on is making sure all students have access to the internet for learning, and meals for some students.

All athletics and extracurricular activities will also be suspended, according to the email.

On Sunday, Governor Mike Parson backed a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that would further increase social distancing.

He said, "My administration and I strongly urge the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 individuals or more with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities, and business operations."

Columbia Public Schools has also set up a website for parents and students to visit for more information.