COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Board Meeting will take place Monday, Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Administration Building.
One issue on the agenda is a revision of the public comment section of the meetings.
The new guidelines set aside a specific 30 minute time slot allowed for public comments at regularly scheduled board meetings.
There was previously no limit to public comment.
Other revisions include:
- Interested speakers must pre-register before the meeting.
- An individual who comments at two consecutive board meetings, is not allowed to comment at the next one.
- Comments by any one person is still limited to three minutes per meeting.
- Only comments about the current meeting will be accepted.
These guidelines may be suspended every now and then from a majority vote from the Board.
Karen Weaver, a grandmother in the CPS district and frequent board meeting attendee, is concerned about these changes on the agenda.
She said feels like CPS is hindering the freedom of speech for parents and other interested individuals in the district.
"They're the board, they get to choose how they want their meetings to go, and all those kinds of things, but I think they're sending the message, maybe unintentionally, that they don't really want to hear from the public," Weaver said. "And that is a concern to me when when they are changing this policy and sort of sending that message."
Weaver said one of her main concerns is the board is limiting public comments, but not providing any other opportunity for individuals to comment who did not get the opportunity to do so.
"I think everything needs to be absolutely open and aboveboard, especially if they're going to be so limiting," Weaver said.
She also said her other main concern is there is no current way to truly get in touch with board members other than through public comments at meetings.
"I think the bigger issue is how open is the board to public input, other than at their board meetings, because I think when parents see [public comments at board meetings] is the only way, they're going to push pretty hard to keep [public comments] open," Weaver said.
Weaver not only has grandchildren in CPS but attended school in the district, taught at Fairview elementary and has experience on a school board in Georgia.
During her time as a board member, she said she had plenty of opportunities to speak with the public before meetings.
She said she found that time to be helpful, because in her opinion, public comments at board meetings is not the most effective way to hear differing opinions.
"When I was on my particular board, we had other avenues, and ways for the public to be involved," Weaver said. "And usually, by the time I went to a board meeting, and got ready to vote, I've heard from lots and lots and lots of people."
She said she thinks the board should open up more chances for people to comment.
"You know, this board claims that one of their values is transparency, so maybe they need to take a look at this through that lens," Weaver said.
Other items on the agenda for tomorrow include, but are not limited to:
- Construction Change Orders
- Athletics Business Transactions
- Building Specific Business Transactions
- Curriculum & Instruction Business Transactions
- School Improvement/Federal Programs Business Transactions
After August, the board will resume its regular meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of every the month.