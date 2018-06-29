Columbia Public Schools to Launch New Start Times

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools begin classes Tuesday with the new schedule times. Most elementary schools will now start at 8:20 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m., middle schools will start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2:35 p.m. and high schools will start at 8:55 a.m. and end at 4:05 p.m.

Different start times means different bus times. Fairview Elementary School's buses will start at 7:33 a.m. and Lee Expressive Arts Elementary School is as early as 7:12 a.m. Oakland Middle School's buses will begin at 6:49 a.m.

Lee Expressive Arts Elementary School Principal Karen Burger believes the new start times will be beneficial for her students. "Most of the students get to school two hours early to work on projects anyways," said Burger. "So the earlier start time helps with that and the parents like having their children at school before they leave for work."

David Wilson, Columbia Public Schools Transportation coordinator, said the buses are not doing anything out of the ordinary. "The times have changed, but that's it," said Wilson. One Hickman High School student believes the new school times will not help. "We get out later, so that means we start extracurriculars later or our jobs later," said Romeo Tuch.

Columbia's newest high school, Battle High School opens its doors for the first time Tuesday.