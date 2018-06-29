Columbia Public Schools to Parents: New Safety Measures to be Implemented

COLUMBIA - In the wake of the recent shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, Columbia Public Schools sent a letter home to parents highlighting planned security improvements in the district.

The letter aimed to make sure parents were aware "...that safety is a top priority for "Columbia Public Schools and we have multiple safety measures in place."

The planned measures were discussed and created December 10, prior to the Sandy Hook Shooting. Now, the district is making sure parents are aware of the plans as security becomes a main concern across the nation.

The letter from Superintendent Chris Belcher explained the planned improvements. The Columbia Board of Education was updated on the district's security needs and will soon make the following changes:

Additional lighting in parking lots

Installation of video intercom and electronic door locks in ALL school buildings

Installation of additional security cameras

Replacing handheld radios

Continuation and update of the active intruder eres program.

The letter additionally said counselors are available for children struggling with the recent events.