Columbia Public Schools Try to Save Money by Spending Millions
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education approved a plan to build on and renovate the current District Administrative Office on Worley Street.
Building the expansion will cost $7.8 million, but it will let the district stop leasing two buildings.
The district currently pays $493,827 a year to rent buildings on Bernadette Drive and Vandiver Drive.
Columbia Public Schools Community Relations Coordinator Michelle Baumstark says the change will make the school district more efficient.
"The purpose of that really is to help the district get out of some of its lease spaces that we have for some of our departments and help consolidate those all into one building," Baumstark says.
The school district estimated a minimum savings of about $1.2 million and a maximum savings to be around $7.6 million over the 26-year repayment period.
The school district has already approved an architect to plan the renovation, and it hopes everything is done by 2012.
Building the expansion will cost $7.8 million, but it will let the district stop leasing two buildings.
The district currently pays $493,827 a year to rent buildings on Bernadette Drive and Vandiver Drive.
Columbia Public Schools Community Relations Coordinator Michelle Baumstark says the change will make the school district more efficient.
"The purpose of that really is to help the district get out of some of its lease spaces that we have for some of our departments and help consolidate those all into one building," Baumstark says.
The school district estimated a minimum savings of about $1.2 million and a maximum savings to be around $7.6 million over the 26-year repayment period.
The school district has already approved an architect to plan the renovation, and it hopes everything is done by 2012.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
in
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in