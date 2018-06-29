Columbia Public Schools Try to Save Money by Spending Millions

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education approved a plan to build on and renovate the current District Administrative Office on Worley Street.



Building the expansion will cost $7.8 million, but it will let the district stop leasing two buildings.



The district currently pays $493,827 a year to rent buildings on Bernadette Drive and Vandiver Drive.



Columbia Public Schools Community Relations Coordinator Michelle Baumstark says the change will make the school district more efficient.



"The purpose of that really is to help the district get out of some of its lease spaces that we have for some of our departments and help consolidate those all into one building," Baumstark says.



The school district estimated a minimum savings of about $1.2 million and a maximum savings to be around $7.6 million over the 26-year repayment period.



The school district has already approved an architect to plan the renovation, and it hopes everything is done by 2012.



