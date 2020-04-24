Columbia Public Schools will not hold in-person summer school

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced Thursday they will not be holding in-person summer school this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CPS says they will only be able to provide online summer school for credit recovery and credit advancement during the months of June and July, and will have information about registration in the next few days.

CPS is currently exploring the possibility of a limited in-person summer school option during the first two weeks of August.

The Columbia Public Schools Foundation is providing funding to allow the district to offer several online summer classes for high school students in May, all of which are now fully enrolled.

CPS is still determining when the last day of the 2019-2020 school year will be, and are also working on next steps in regards to prom and graduation.