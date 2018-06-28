Columbia Public Works begins work on clearing residential streets

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works began work on residential streets Monday afternoon.

Crews began to work at 1 p.m. to clear residential streets, starting at the city limits and working their way towards the center of the city.

Columbia Public Works has asked that residents to move their vehicles off streets in residential areas to help aid crews with their work, however it is not required.

Snowplows will still remain on main roads during residential street clearing to help with clean up.