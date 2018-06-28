Columbia Public Works Calls Off Winter Weather Advisory Warning Early

COLUMBIA - There's been a winter weather advisory issued since 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night to 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning. However, Public Works called off the advisory warning closer to 5 a.m Thursday morning.

The public works crew is already out plowing the roads making sure roads are cleared for drivers. The warning states Central-Missouri should expect two to five inches of snow with some locations possibly getting more.

If there is less than four inches of snow then crews start by clearing first and second priority streets then working its way to residential areas. First priority streets are those that drivers most often use like Broadway and Vandiver. Second priority streets are the next set of streets that many drivers use like city bus routes and school routes.

After those streets are cleared then they will go to residential streets and clear them to a passable condition. The city of Columbia defines a passable condition as having at least one lane open for drivers even though the road may still be packed with snow.

The Missouri Department of Transportation encourages drivers to keep a small shovel, a first-aid kit, blankets or sleeping bags and a flashlight with extra batteries in the car with you. To see the full list visit MoDOT's website.

It also advises people to drive slowly, give snowlplows plenty of room and don't pass them, keep mirrors, windows and lights clean and if possible, postpone your travel plans.

To keep up with road clearings this morning, go to traveler.modot.org.