Columbia Public Works collects food spoiled during power outage

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works had two special collection sites Saturday for people to dispose of any food that may have spoiled while their power was out.

Columbia Public Works hosted the drop-off sites at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services building and at Fairview Elementary School. Both sites collected spoiled food Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Columbia Public Works' Public Information Specialist Steven Sapp said Columbia Public Works offered the two sites to help people clean their homes after going so long without power.

If you were unable to drop off your spoiled food, Sapp said he suggests double bagging the waste and keeping it in a covered area like a garage or trash can with a locking lid. Sapp also said not to put your trash on the curb until 4 p.m. the day before your regular trash pick up.

Sapp said you can also call Columbia Public Works' Solid Waste Division at 573- 874-6291 to pick up spoiled food for an additional charge. The $9.23 charge will be added to your next bill.

Columbia Public Works also reminds people not to dump their spoiled food into dumpsters.