Public Works prepares for an icy weekend

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works department is preparing for the winter storm that is set to hit this weekend.

Barry Dalton, spokesperson of Public Works, said they are monitoring the weather to determine how to treat the roads, and that there are multiple factors to be considered when making that decision.

"Every winter event is different, so we have to continually monitor it. Monitor not only the forecast, but how fast the wind will be blowing, the temperatures, if they're going to ride or drop," he said.

According to our recent forecast, the winter storm is expected to begin with rain, which is likely to turn into ice. Dalton said there is a new procedure being implemented this year to treat roads in winter events where there is snow, ice, and freezing rain.

"We do have a new procedure this year where we're using pre-wetted salt, and the pre-wetted salt is also more effective than the dry salt," said Dalton.

Dalton also advised drivers to not park on priority routes when snow reaches two inches or more. He said it could be a potentially dangerous for road crew members.

"If cars are parked on the priority routes, it inhibits the the plow drivers' ability to plow and treat those roads quickly and efficiently. And that delays the time that they can get to other areas of the city so we ask people to stay aware and get off of those priority routes if it's going to be over two inches."