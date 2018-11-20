Columbia Public Works: Most Primary, Secondary Routes Passable

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia's Public Works Department said Tuesday night that most primary and secondary snow routes in the city were passable as of 9:30 p.m. and that crews would continue to work overnight, moving into residential areas and working to maintain current passable routes.

The city also said they would move further into residential areas after the snow tapered off Wednesday morning, focusing first on trash routes that were missed Tuesday, and then move on to the routes missed Wednesday morning.

Many departments were involved in the snow removal effort, according to the city, including crews from Parks and Recreation, Water and Light, Parking Utilities, and Sewer Utilities, as well as contracted hauling services to remove snow from the central business district.

"Judging by the passable conditions of the priority routes, it was clear that customers really helped road crews by moving their cars off of priority routes and staying off roadways as much as possible during the snowfall," said John Glascock, director of Columbia Public Works.

The city also said more salt might be needed as temperatures continue to drop through Wednesday to address icy spots.