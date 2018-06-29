Columbia Public Works Moves Focus to Residential Neighborhoods

COLUMBIA - Due to the snowfall Columbia Public Works has moved several crews into residential neighborhoods to put a special focus on trash collection routes.

Crews from Parks and Recreation, Water and Light, Parking Utilities, Sewer Utilities, and Solid Waste are working together to speed up the snow removal process.

Road crews were out all day Tuesday plowing primary streets using a salt and cinder mixture to add traction.

Columbia Public Works asks customers to leave their cars off priority routes until the city is done plowing these routes.

Customers can get more information, updates on road conditions and the city's snow management efforts at www.comosnow.com.