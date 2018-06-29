Columbia Public Works Moves Plows from Residential to Main Roads

COLUMBIA - After more snow fell Wednesday morning, Columbia Public Works pulled snow plows off some residential streets to clear main roads with higher priority. Snow plows have been working 24 hours a day since Thursday to clear roads, but have yet to get to some residential streets after Monday night's snow storm.

Steven Sapp with Columbia Public Works said the crews are doing the best they can, but with more snow flurries, they have to work to clear higher traffic areas.

"At this point, we are asking residents to be patient. We will get to all the roads eventually, but with unpredictable weather right now, we have to adjust our plans." Sapp said.

Columbia Public Works does not know when it will be able to plow all the streets in Columbia, but pledged to continue working until all roads are clear.