Columbia Public Works prepares for winter weather

1 day 2 hours 9 minutes ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 6:51:00 PM CST February 09, 2019 in News
By: Noah Klein, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMIBA - Columbia Public Works scheduled a 15-person plow crew to report at 3 a.m. Sunday.

The crew will work to prepare for and respond to the predicted snowfall and ice accumulation.

In a Facebook post, Columbia Public Works warned people to "plan to delay travel if there is an active weather event."

