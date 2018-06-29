Columbia Public Works Reveals Options For College Avenue

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works hosted its last scheduled public meeting Tuesday on possible improvements to College Avenue before it submits plans to city council.

This is the second meeting on the College Avenue Safety Project (CASE), following one hosted last November.

Columbia Public Works displayed eight different designs, all with goals of making College Avenue safer, while being unobtrusive to drivers.

CASE uses these meetings to receive public input to incorporate into its next designs.

Most plans submitted by CASE called for medians which would prevent students and others from jaywalking across the busy street.

Most plans included improved crosswalks at the lights.

According to Columbia Public Works, the two most likely plans both contain medians and improved crosswalks. One plan would use a fence for the median, while the other would use a half concrete-half fence median.

Columbia Public Works says the cost of either of the two most likely projects will be slightly more than $700,000.

The plans come after increased concern over safety on College Avenue.

According to a study, two-thirds of the student pedestrians jaywalk across College Avenue.

The next step for CASE is to decide which design to submit to City Council. If the design is approved, construction is expected to begin in summer of 2015.