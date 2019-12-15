Columbia Public Works schedules 24-person plow crew for Sunday snow

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia Public Works plans to have a 24-person crew begin monitoring road conditions and treating priority routes Sunday at 7 a.m.

Hills, bridges and intersections along major routes have been pretreated with a brine solution to help ice and snow not stick to the pavement, according to a release from the public works department.

The department said its crews will continue to treat and plow priority routes until they are passable by a front wheel drive vehicle. If snowfall exceeds 4 inches, crews will plow and treat all roads to a passable condition once priority routes are near normal.

KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke suggests being done with travel by 9 a.m. Sunday for those west of Highway 63. You can read more about what the weather team is expecting tomorrow here.