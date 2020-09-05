Columbia Public Works Treats First Priority Roads
COLUMBIA -The Public Works Department plowed and treated the snow and ice covered city streets first starting last night and continuing into today.
The public works department said the first priority routes are still partially ice and snow covered, and residential routes are still covered with ice and snow.
Both salt and liquid calcium chloride are being used to treat roads, but due to freezing temperatures the department said the mixtures are not being very effective. Road treatments will continue over night.
