Columbia Public Works Warns Residents Not To Drive

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works has it's full crew of trucks out to clear the roads during Monday night's snowstorm. Workers from the sewer division and Columbia Water & Light will also be helping clear roads.

Steven Sapp, with Columbia Public Works, said residents should avoid driving and if they must go out to be careful and not leave their cars in the road. He said cars left on the road will be towed immediately.

Sapp added that almost all Columbia city offices will be closed on Tuesday, therefore, there will be no trash service, no court appointments and no metered parking enforcement.

<object width="400" height="300"> <param name="flashvars" value="offsite=true&lang=en-us&page_show_url=%2Fphotos%2Fkomunews%2Fsets%2F72157632857586797%2Fshow%2Fwith%2F8508379225%2F&page_show_back_url=%2Fphotos%2Fkomunews%2Fsets%2F72157632857586797%2Fwith%2F8508379225%2F&set_id=72157632857586797&jump_to=8508379225"></param> <param name="movie" value="http://www.flickr.com/apps/slideshow/show.swf?v=124984"></param> <param name="allowFullScreen" value="true"></param><embed type="application/x-shockwave-flash" src="http://www.flickr.com/apps/slideshow/show.swf?v=124984" allowFullScreen="true" flashvars="offsite=true&lang=en-us&page_show_url=%2Fphotos%2Fkomunews%2Fsets%2F72157632857586797%2Fshow%2Fwith%2F8508379225%2F&page_show_back_url=%2Fphotos%2Fkomunews%2Fsets%2F72157632857586797%2Fwith%2F8508379225%2F&set_id=72157632857586797&jump_to=8508379225" width="400" height="300"></embed></object>