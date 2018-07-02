Columbia Public Works Working to Keep Streets Safe

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works officials said Tuesday that it sent out a full crew to treat and plow the streets. Jill Stedem said truck drivers worked throughout the evening hours, overnight, and throughout the morning. However, some people said the roads were still dangerous.

"I saw bad roads, people skidding everywhere, and I did not see any salt this morning," said Kelly McCord. "Stadium was the worst."



But according to Stedem, there is only so much public works can do.

"We are working on the streets. We're trying to get them taken care of," said Stedem. "We're not going to be able to get down to dry pavement today. We do do the best that we can."

Stedem said the city does not have the equipment, the manpower, or the budget to get the streets down to dry pavement.

One plow truck driver said the sun and traffic are helping Columbia roads get better, but the work is not over yet. "I'm pretty sure we're going to be out all day." said Derrick Ray.

According to Stedem, street plowing and treatment goes to priority routes first. The next step is to go into the residential areas, but only after the main roads are safe. According to one Columbia driver, the roads are better than what they were earlier Tuesday.



"I've been on Stadium and right now it's good to drive on," said Don Klackner.

Stedem said the city is still working on the roads, and it will take a few days before the streets are are down to dry pavement again.