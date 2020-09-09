Columbia ranked #6 in greatest number of new cases

1 day 1 hour 20 minutes ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 2:54:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News
By: Lauren Schwentker, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA- Columbia is now ranked number 6 in the growing number of cases in metro areas across the United States, according to the New York Times.

The released data ranks the most significant increase in cases relative to their population in the last two weeks. 

Columbia recently hired more full-time contact tracers and are looking into hiring more disease investigators, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

Assistant Director of Columbia Public Health Scott Clardy said contact tracing takes about 6 to 7 days into the positive case's quarantine, until they get in touch with them.

"We are not happy about that," Clardy said.

According to the department, they are about five days behind their standard of contacting people exposed, which was initially 24 to 48 hours.

The department recently hired more full-time contact tracers versus part-time in the past.

"We have hired 10 to 12 new contact tracers. We contacted the Boone County Commission about receiving CARES dollars through extra funding through the CARES Act. Some investigated are still training, so we are hoping within the next week we can use all of our new staff to their full potential," Clardy said.

In mid-July, the department realized they needed to hire more tracers, anticipating more cases from returning students.

"We are pedaling as fast as we can to try to catch up. We brought on more case investigators, and we hadn't gotten any further behind before we brought them on," Clardy said. "We can't get a dent in the backlog [that] we had to begin with."

Recently the department implemented a new ordinance that bars and restaurants that serve alcohol should close at 10 p.m.

"We are hoping in a week or so to see impacts of bars closing at 10, but Labor Day... [it's] gonna take a couple of weeks to see the impact of the order," Clardy said. 

