Columbia ranked top ten in affordable college towns

COLUMBIA- The city of Columbia has been ranked a top-ten affordable college town to live in by realtor.com.

Factors considered for the list were percentage of college students, unemployment rate, home appreciation, and median income.

"It's nice to see that bookend," President of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Matt McCormick said. "It's being recognized as a great place to stay after you graduate, and also a great place to retire."

Columbia was recently recognized as having the highest cost of living in Missouri according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information center.

"It is [expensive]," CEO of the Missouri Board of Realtors Brian Toohey said. "You really have two different housing markets in Columbia right now."

"Most all of our companies work to recruit our college graduates," McCormick said. "Also...starting your own business, we have many things in Columbia that really work to help make those things successful."

Columbia was also rated in the top 25 places to retire by Forbes in 2016.