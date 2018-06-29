Columbia ranks 7th for city's use of technology in the community

COLUMBIA - The Digital Cities Survey announced Thursday Columbia ranks 7th for it's implementation of technology projects across the community.

The survey looked at cities with populations between 75,00 and 124,000 people. The group said the judges focused on 10 different initiatives in the categories of citizen engagement, policy operations, and technology and data.

"This is an incredible recognition for the IT department and the hard work of so many people," said Tony St. Romaine, Deputy City Manager.

The judges said they see citizen engagement available to all residents is important to Columbia. They cited projects such as SpeakUpCoMo as "easy to use" to provide residents with a good way to communicate.

Columbia's participation in an energy competition though Georgetown University for a $5 million grant was also a factor in the judges' decision. They were also impressed by the city's utility use data in comparison to other cities around the globe.

Also of note, the judges said, was Columbia's development of the CITYSOFT project, which lets other public safety departments share Columbia Police Department software that allows agencies to track police dog training.

"It truly was a team effort, including folks outside the IT Department with GIS and the city channel," said Mark Neckerman, Assistant IT Director. "I'm very proud of my team."

The city received an award at the National League of Cities Conference in Nashville.