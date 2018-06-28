Columbia ranks among top 25 best places to retire

COLUMBIA — If you're looking for a great place to retire, Columbia is near the top of the list.

That's according to Forbes, which named the city one of the top 25 places to retire in 2016.

It's the second year in a row Columbia has been named to the list.

According to Forbes, it created the list based on what places it calculated would provide the best retirement values. Financial and economic considerations were two of the most important factors for rating each location.

Anne Reeves is the administration director for Lake George, an assisted living home in Columbia. Lake George was established two years ago by Reeves, who has been living in Columbia for 40 years.

Reeves said, "It's a wholesome Neapolitan place to live."

Columbia made the list this year for a few different reasons such as its strong economy and low cost of living. Forbes says the current cost of living in Columbia is five percent below the national average.

Jerry Waisner moved from Centralia to Columbia when Lake George opened its doors two years ago.

"It's got everything to offer that a big city would have," said Waisner.

"We heard about this and what it had to offer," he said. "I didn't think there would be any place like this...and I told Dina we better call and take it."

Columbia also ranked as the 46th most livable city in 2014, according to Livability.com.