COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is topping the national ranks in unemployment.

The latest numbers are in from the U.S. Bureau of Labor (BLS) and Columbia has a 1.7% unemployment rate, that's half of the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.4%. Jefferson City isn't much higher than Columbia with a 1.9% rate.

According to the BLS, Columbia had 1,727 people unemployed and Jefferson City had 1,399 people unemployed as of Dec. 2022.

The lowest unemployment in the ranks was Madison, Wisconsin at a 1.6%.

Marty Steffens is the chair in business and financial journalism at MU.

Steffens said this may be a good time for people job hunting to find a higher paying position. But employers could have a hard time finding people to fill their open spots.

"Employers are going to have to do a couple things. One is figure out how to use less staff. The other is pay more. That's why you're seeing wages rising here in Columbia," Steffens said.

