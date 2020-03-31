Columbia receives roughly 80 calls about breaking stay-at-home order

1 day 5 hours 12 minutes ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 Monday, March 30, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT March 30, 2020 in News
By: Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - The stay-at-home order in Boone County isn't even a week old, but the city of Columbia says they've already seen complaints about people violating the order.

The city said they received 78 calls about different businesses and people violating the stay-at-home order, as of Friday, March 27. The order, which started Wednesday, March 25, was only two days old at that point.

29 calls were about businesses violating the order and the other 49 were about individuals. The stay-at-home order "requires residents to stay at home unless they are engaged in one of the essential activities specified in the order."

Those essential services and businesses, as defined in the order, include: 

  • Health care 
  • Grocery stores 
  • Restaurants that offer food for carryout
  • Liquor stores 
  • Sanitation businesses (including laundromats and household cleaning services)
  • Transportation (including gas stations)
  • Financial services, like banks 
  • Funeral homes
  • Child care 
  • Essential government operations
  • Media and communications 
  • Shipping and delivery

You can read the order here.

People are still allowed to leave their homes to exercise outside at an appropriate social distance. Residents can also leave their homes for essential things like grocery shopping, pharmacy visits and medical appointments. 

Joshua Barron, who was shopping for coffee creamer at a grocery store, said he thinks most people are abiding by the order.

"I'm happy that people are abiding by what is recommended and trying to do those things," he said.

Barron said he's seen a lot of businesses open that he doesn't believe are essential, and was surprised when he heard complaints had to be community based.

Gilbert Ramos, who works for an auto part manufacturer, said he thinks most people are abiding by the order, but has seen people outside too.

He said he believes once it starts getting warmer, more people will ignore the order.

