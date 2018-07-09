Columbia Recoups $14K in Fines

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia recovered more than $15,000 in late fines recently after the local newspaper published a list of unpaid parking tickets.

The Columbia Daily Tribune, which published the list in June, reported Sunday that drivers have since paid back $14,130 in fines, and $3,085 worth of tickets were returned as undeliverable. That leaves 170 tickets totaling about $21,315 in fines left.

City prosecutors are reviewing the remaining unpaid tickets for possible prosecution. If prosecuted, a driver could be fined as much as $500 per ticket.

Shara Meyer, municipal court clerk, said she thinks so many people paid their late fines because of an increase in late payment fees and attention surrounding an increase in meter fines from $5

to $10 -- not because of the publication of list.