Columbia recycling canceled, no changes to residential trash

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not be collecting recycling Monday. Crews will attempt to collect Monday's residential recycling throughout the rest of the week.

Residential trash will operate as normal but delays are possible due to weather. City officials say if your trash is not picked up Monday, leave it curbside to be picked up Tuesday.

To get rid of your recycling the city suggests leaving it out to be picked up this week, bringing it in your home until next week, or taking it to one of the drop off centers.

More information and the location of the drop off centers can be found here: https://www.como.gov/utilities/solidwaste/recycling-drop-off-centers/