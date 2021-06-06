BOONE COUNTY - The Columbia Regional Airport could be getting a new name. One city committee along with the Airport Advisory Board (AAB) are recommending the airport be called Columbia National Airport.
On Monday, the Columbia City Council will hear a report from the committee about its idea for renaming the airport. The committee included stakeholders from Columbia and surrounding communities.
The group hopes a change in the name would, "better reflect the exponential growth in enplanements in recent years, as well as daily service to three major hubs across the country and anticipated opportunities for expanded service in the near future."
The group cited the opening of a new terminal in early 2022 as an opportunity to launch a new name.
The committee came up with its top three choices: Columbia - Mid Missouri National Airport, Central Missouri National Airport, and Mid-Missouri National Airport. The choices were then presented to the Airport Advisory Board.
The board then suggested a variation of one of the options, settling on Columbia National Airport.
The council will also consider directing additional Cares Act money to the airport to help fund the construction of the new airport terminal.