Columbia Regional Airport Hopes for Fall Expansion

COLUMBIA - The Chair of the Columbia Regional Airport Advisory Committee said Friday plans are underway to move the main terminal and pitch the airport to an additional airline.

Greg Cecil, the Airport Advisory Chair, said several engineering companies are creating designs for the new terminal, which will likely be located on the north end of the airport boundary, along Route H. Cecil said the terminal will have about 3-5 gates, and feel more open than the existing one. He said the expansion could bring more flights, and allow larger airplanes to land at the airport.

"We want something that has some glass, that's bright and something that is very attractive," Cecil said.

Cecil also said when the new terminal opens, the existing terminal will be put to good use.

"Our plan is not to tear it down, but to figure out, you know, would there be some companies or operations that might be needing space?"

Cecil said the airport hopes to be in contact with an airline as soon as this fall about increasing service at Columbia Regional.

Cecil also detailed the runway expansion taking place at the airport in the coming months and years. He said the airport must expand runways to the north, instead of south, so that pilots can see what is happening on the intersecting runway, for safety reasons.

Cecil said the airport will also be widening the east/west runway at the airport, so planes can land at Columbia Regional on windy days.

He said the airport hopes, given funding is appropriated as planned, the expansion will be completed within 5-6 years.